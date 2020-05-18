If you’re looking to share the joy of homemade baked goods, you may think it’s as easy as just popping them in a box and dropping them in your mailbox. However, mailing baked goods requires a bit more thought and effort than that.

All baked goods should be completely cooled before being packed. If your package consists of individual items, such as delicious doughnuts or cookies with your special ingredient, they should be arranged neatly in a tin or plastic container with wax paper between each one that is then packed in your box or shipping container.

For soft cookies, consider one of those hacks that make food last longer. Simply add a slice of white bread in the container, as it will provide moisture for them and keep them fresh longer. For any bread that you’ve baked, wrap it twice in plastic wrap before wrapping in foil or sealing in a plastic bag.

In order to ensure that everything arrives safely and intact, you’ll want to make sure you pack the baked goods in a large enough box or shipping container with plenty of packing material to provide protection and take up the rest of the empty space. Avoid mailing baked goods that crumble or don’t hold up when in your hand, as well as anything that requires refrigeration due to the risk of melting or because of perishable ingredients such as buttermilk frosting.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a good idea to wash your hands before mailing anything, and remind your recipient to do so after they receive your package too. Brushing up on your baking skills and sharing the tasty results is just one simple gesture you can make to show your loved ones that you love them during this pandemic.