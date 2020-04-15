As we grow older and put more of an emphasis on healthy eating, it’s easy to forget some of the delicious desserts and sugary breakfast cereals we ate as children. And even though those sweet treats may not be healthy, it’s still fun to return to them every once in a while for a dose of comfort and nostalgia.

Sweets such as dirt cups, banana splits and oatmeal creme pies are some of the first that comes to mind when we think about desserts from our childhood. And one of the most famous packaged childhood treats of all tastes so much better when homemade.

For many, Pop-Tarts are nearly synonymous with childhood nostalgia. They’re also an easy and quick homemade snack, taking just over 30 minutes to make from scratch. If you're unable to make a trip to the grocery store for the store-bought version or you want to test your baking skills and try to impress your friends and family, you can make homemade Pop-Tarts using mostly pantry staples. This is just one of the many childhood desserts that you forgot existed.

Homemade Pop-Tarts with Brown Sugar Glaze

Ingredients:

For the Pop-Tarts:

2 ready-made pie crusts

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 large egg

2 teaspoons water

For the Glaze:

3/4 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon milk, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a baking sheet.

Unroll one pie crust and press or roll out to an 11-inch circle. Gently press the pie crust into an ice cube tray, creating deep wells.

In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon and the flour to create the pop tart filling.

Spoon the filling into the pie crust wells, dividing evenly. You may need to press the filling down gently.

Unroll the second pie crust and repeat the process of pressing or rolling out to an 11-inch circle. Carefully drape the second pie crust on top of the filled ice cube tray. Press around all edges and between the wells to seal the pie crusts together.

Trim pie dough with kitchen shears, leaving a half-inch border around the ice cube tray. Fold and roll edges to seal.

Invert the ice cube tray onto the prepared baking sheet. Cut the mini pop tarts apart (a pizza cutter works great for this step).

Using a fork, quickly press around the edges of each pop tart to seal the filling inside.

Make an egg wash by combining egg and water in a small bowl, whisking until pale and frothy. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash onto the pie dough.

Bake the homemade Pop-Tarts 18 to 20 minutes, until golden on the bottoms. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the Pop-Tart glaze by mixing the powdered sugar, third-cup brown sugar, milk and vanilla in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 25 to 30 seconds, then stir until smooth.

Frost the tops of your Pop-Tarts and serve (after ensuring that the filling is not too hot to eat), or let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.