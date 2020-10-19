Who casts spells, rides around on a broom and is green all over? A witch, of course. The spooky characters make appearances in some of the best Halloween movies of all time, but this year these crones can also join your holiday dessert table in the form of Halloween cupcakes.

If you're not participating in traditional trick-or-treating this year, they're plenty of fun alternatives to do instead. Bake some favorite spooky-themed desserts, like these wicked witch cupcakes. The green treats are topped with a chocolate ice cream cone for the witches hat and black licorice is used as hair.

This dessert is an easy way to elevate boxed cake mix. Start by baking the cake mix as directed for cupcakes. While they're baking, dip each ice cream cone in melted chocolate and attach it to a wafer cookie.

Frost the cupcakes with green icing and then place the witch's hat on top. Once your cupcakes are assembled, it's time to dig in. But don't let the fun stop there, follow these recipes, which turn your favorite Halloween candies into delicious desserts.

Wicked Witch Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 package (2-layer cake) chocolate cake mix

1 teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

24 chocolate ice cream cones

4 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted

24 chocolate wafer cookies

1 container (16 ounces) vanilla frosting

McCormick Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye

Black string licorice, cut into assorted lengths for hair

Red candy-coated pieces, for eyes

Green gum drops, cut into triangles, for nose

Directions

Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding vanilla.

Bake as directed on package for cupcakes.

Cool cupcakes on wire rack.

Dip open end of each ice cream cone into melted chocolate.

Attach to chocolate wafer cookies to make the witch’s hat.

Let stand 30 minutes to allow chocolate to harden.

Tint frosting green with 1/2 teaspoon green food color.

Frost cupcakes.

Place witch’s hat on each cupcake.

Use candy-coated pieces for the eyes and gum drops, cut into triangles, for the nose.

Cut string licorice into assorted lengths for the hair.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick