Something fishy happened this summer. Instead of the typical perfectly grilled chicken or juicy grilled steaks, Americans were searching for something else to grill this summer: salmon.

How to Grill Chicken, Steak and More of the Most Popular Grilling Questions in Every State

According to Google data spanning from mid-July to mid-August, grilled salmon was the most uniquely searched grilling recipe in 16 of the 50 U.S. states. But that’s not all the seafood folks were searching for during summer 2020.

When not ordering takeout or participating in novel social-distance dining, Americans in five other states opted to search for grilled shrimp recipes. South Carolina's most uniquely searched recipe was grilled lobster tails, while people in Louisiana looked for plain lobster recipes. Massachusetts was on the hunt for grilled swordfish recipes, and Vermont was looking for grilled tuna steak. In total, some form of grilled seafood was the most uniquely searched grilling recipe in 25 states.

Other classic summer recipes that people sought out in the 25 other states included the classic grilled chicken, grilled lamb chops, pork chops and veggies. To see what your state was searching for, check out the entire list of what each state was grilling the most this summer.