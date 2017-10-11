Enjoy the Taste of Fall With These Delicious Recipes

Fall is finally here, which means it’s time to get in the kitchen and celebrate all the delicious flavors the season has to offer.

From freshly picked apples to beloved pumpkin spice, the opportunities for fresh fall recipes are endless. This year, Walkers Shortbread has gathered its favorite fall recipes to ensure you’ll be the star of the entertaining season.

Baked by Rachel Caramel Apple Shortbread Parfaits

If you have a surplus of apples from a great day of apple picking, a delicious parfait is the perfect way to ensure they don’t go to waste! Simply layer baked apples tossed with cinnamon and brown sugar with crumbled Shortbread Rounds and homemade whipped cream, topped with caramel of course, for a dessert that celebrates all the flavors of an apple pie–without the extra work!

Mama Harris Kitchen Apple Pear Shortbread Crumble Bars

For a recipe that combines the buttery taste of shortbread with fruity fall flavors, test your baking skills with a warm, crowd-pleasing dessert. Easy to make and filled with fresh ingredients, these shortbread crumble bars highlight mouthwatering fall ingredients like apples, pears and cinnamon combined with a delicious mixture of Shortbread Highlanders and Rounds.

I Can Cook That Gingerbread Chocolate Pumpkin Trifle

For a quick dessert that doesn’t skimp on fall flavor, a quick trifle is the way to go. Start with a delicious base of crumbled Stem Ginger Shortbread, and add layers of chocolate pudding and pumpkin mousse. Top with homemade whipped cream and rim with crushed pecans for a dessert that’s not only delicious, but offers a beautiful centerpiece for entertaining.

Healthy Delicious Baked Brie with Roast Vegetables

Looking to kick your appetizers up a notch this Thanksgiving? Instead of offering the same old cheese platter, let guests indulge early with a warm serving of baked brie alongside roasted vegetables and Highland Oat Crackers to really enhance the delicious flavor. Guests will quickly gobble up and be dying to taste what you have cooking for dinner.