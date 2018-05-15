istockphoto.com
Is there any region in the United States that is more distinctive than the South? We don’t think so. Things are just a little different down there, from the way people conduct themselves to the slang to the way that people eat. Yes, while there are plenty of dishes that you’ll only find in the Midwest or the Northeast, there are many, many more signature foods and beverages in the South.
We can’t guarantee this diet will land you a prince, but ya never know
Plenty of lesser-known places in the U.S. are worth your time
'The kitchen is one of the best examples of the work hard play hard culture'