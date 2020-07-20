If you’ve ever tried to make a cherry pie or simply enjoy the fruit as is, you know how much of a pain it can be to pit cherries. There are so many different methods and tools you can buy that it can be difficult to know which one works best. But, believe it or not, all it takes is one simple household object you can repurpose to pit a cherry like a pro.

Picnic Recipes Perfect For Your Blanket and Basket

There are plenty of hacks for amateur bakers, but having a paperclip in your arsenal is a game-changer when it comes to taking the pits out of a cherry. All you need to do is bend the paperclip into an S shape. Then put one end of the paperclip into the top of the cherry where the stem is, twist the paperclip and simply take out the pit.

And if you’d like to save your cherries and eat them later or turn them into one of these awesome frozen fruit recipes, all you need to do is mix the pitted cherries with sugar and stir the combination until the sugar dissolves. They can last in the freezer for up to one year like this.

But, to be honest, cherries are so good that you probably won’t be able to wait a year to eat them. Whether using them fresh or frozen, this hack makes it easier to try baking some of the best cherry dessert recipes ever.