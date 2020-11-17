Getting creative in the kitchen is always fun, but when it comes to the holidays, nothing beats the classics. If you're trying to add to your Thanksgiving dinner with an underrated star, consider the classic broccoli casserole.

There are endless side dishes to choose from during Thanksgiving, and everyone has their favorites, but the best ones are full of cheese, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise and a crumble of crackers. Oh, yeah, vegetables, too. This broccoli casserole recipe has all of that, and requires less than an hour of prep work.

To make the dish, start by steaming your frozen broccoli in the microwave. Drain the broccoli then saute the chopped onion in butter and add it to the broccoli. Add the rest of your ingredients and mix until well combined, then pour the mixture into your casserole dish. Top the casserole with Ritz crackers mixed with butter, and bake the dish for about 25 minutes.

Casseroles are the perfect way to get veggies on the table during Thanksgiving and still maintain the comfort element that all great holiday recipes have. But, don't take our word for it. Try these incredible and easy casserole recipes to get you through the holiday season.

Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli

4 tablespoons butter (1/2 stick)

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup crushed Ritz crackers

1/2 cup condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Steam broccoli (or cook in microwave) until limp.

Remove brocooli from heat, and drain.

Saute onion in butter and add to broccoli.

Add all remaining ingredients; mix well.

Pour mixture into casserole dish.

To make the topping, combine 1/2 cup crushed Ritz crackers and 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Spinkle on top of casserole.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.