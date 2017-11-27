Bread’s Not Bad for You. It’s the Flour

In recent years many people have adopted the idea that bread is bad for us, and oftentimes it is — but not necessarily for the reasons we think. The reality is that often it’s the flour that’s either too old or too manipulated to do any bakery product justice. It’s quite rare to see companies follow the path of La Brea Bakery, which recently opted to change the way they source the flour for their latest line of Reserve Breads — they now use only heirloom wheat from a family-owned Montana farm, which they mill themselves straight away — and which uses old-fashioned fermentation processes to prepare their dough.

La Brea Bakery’s Reserve Breads