It's almost February, which means you might be hiting a wall when it comes to fulfilling those New Year's cooking goals. After a couple weeks of experimenting in the kitchen, you're back to making chicken every night of the week. If you've been feeling uninspired in the kitchen, this recipe for lamb shanks is sure to reinvigorate your desire to cook fun meals and try out a new technique: braising.

Restaurant Secrets Every Home Cook Should Know

What is braising? It's a mix of searing meat, then cooking it slowly, for hours and hours, in the oven. This means that cuts of meat that could otherwise be a bit tough break down and turn super tender. After braising the lamb in a seasoned red wine sauce for more than two hours, the meat will effortlessly fall of the bone.

Though this is a more intricate dish than your typical Friday pizza or takeout night, it's 100% worth the time. A red wine reduction gives the lamb a rich profile without overshadowing its natural flavor.

Want a pro tip? Once the lamb is done braising, remove the shanks then skim the extra fat off the top of the sauce and reduce the heat. This will thicken up the sauce without making it super heavy from the fat. Place lamb shanks on plates and spoon the sauce over them as desired. Serve over mashed potatoes or polenta.

To top off the elegant dinner at home, serve the lamb shanks with one of these cocktails that pair perfectly with dinner or end the night with a fancy, alcohol-infused dessert.

Directions

4 lamb shanks, about 3/4 to 1 pound each

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup carrot, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup red wine

2 cups beef stock

1 cup chicken stock

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

Ingredients

Step 1: Make sure lamb shanks are at room temperature.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 325F.

Step 3: Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Step 4: Sear 4 lamb shanks on all sides until brown, adding more olive oil as needed.

Step 5: Remove lamb shanks from pan and set aside.

Step 6: Reduce heat to medium, and add 1 cup diced onion, 1 cup diced carrot and 4 garlic cloves, minced.

Step 7: Sauté for about 3 minutes until lightly browned.

Step 8: Add 1/2 cup red wine and cook until reduced by half.

Step 9: Add 2 cups beef stock, 1 cup chicken stock, 3 tablespoons tomato paste and 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary. Stir well.

Step 10: Increase heat to medium-high again, bringing sauce to a boil.

Step 11: Return lamb shanks to the pan, covering and placing them in the oven.

Step 12: Braise the shanks for 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until tender.

Step 13: Remove lamb shanks to a serving dish, and skim excess fat off the top of the remaining sauce, reducing heat to thicken it, if needed.

Step 14: Place lamb shanks on plates, spooning sauce over them and sprinkling chopped parsley on top. Serve.

This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Holland, Tasty Ever After.