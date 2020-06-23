By Dorian Smith-Garcia, GadgetReview.com

The Daily Meal partners with Gadget Review for informational product guides. Gadget Review and The Daily Meal may earn a commission if you make a purchase through Gadget Review product links. The Daily Meal is not involved in Gadget Review content creation. Gadget Review, founded in 2005, believes in true and honest reviews that will help any consumer, savvy or not, make the right purchase. Our team of experts work around the clock researching 100s of products and services every month to ensure that you buy not just the correct product, but the best product.

To determine the best green tea we looked at the following features: type, taste, caffeine, and quantity. We know that taste is subjective, so we focused on general guidelines like smooth flavor profiles. We focused on whether the tea was loose or packaged in tea bags and also highlighted which options were caffeine-free. But we also paid attention to quantity to ensure you’re getting the most value out of your purchase.

After considering all of the above, we nominated the FGO Organic Green Tea Bags as our Top Pick. We liked that this brand was focused on being eco-friendly and organic thanks to their specially crafted tea bags and USDA organic certification. Plus we liked that you get 100 tea bags in each pouch. Keep reading to learn more about the rest of our top picks.

WHY WE LIKE IT: If you drink green tea but it has to be organic and you want to reduce your carbon footprint, this is the best green tea.

Pros

Low carbon footprint

Certified USDA organic

100 premium tea bags

Cons

Tea bags instead of loose tea

While this is a tea bag selection, we think that FGO Organic Green Tea Bags are a solid choice because not only is it a brand that is certified USDA organic, but they’re focused on eco-conscious tea bags. This is why we think this is one of the best green teas you can pick. The tea bags are made from Abacá Hemp Fiber Paper which is free of dyes, adhesives, chlorine bleach, or glue.

And since there aren’t any staples or strings, there’s no additional waste being created. This green tea is sourced in China but is processed, blended, and filled in California. You’ll also like that the tea bags are sealed in a foil-lined kraft bag to maintain freshness. And considering that you get 100 tea bags in this pouch, you’ll always be able to enjoy a daily cup of healthy green tea. Also, be sure to check out Gadget Review’s list of the best electric kettles, which should help you brew the best cup of tea possible.

WHY WE LIKE IT: This is one of the best green tea brands from the UK and the only option that is decaffeinated while tasting smooth and balanced.

Pros

Great value

Only decaffeinated green tea option

Smooth flavor profile

Cons

Tea bags instead of loose tea

If you’re new to green tea or just aren’t much of a tea drinker, then you might be hesitant to shop from the more artisanal brands. Twinings of London is one of the best green tea brands from the UK that you can find in any grocery store and many local pharmacies or drugstores, making it a smart and accessible option for first-timers who are dipping their toes into the green tea world.

This super-affordable green tea option is also the only decaffeinated green tea option in our guide. For an extremely modest amount, you’ll get 20 green tea bags. If you’re concerned that green tea may be too intense of a flavor profile, Twinings promises a delicate flavor.

WHY WE LIKE IT: The only tea blend in our guide, this loose leaf green tea creates a unique flavor profile with prominent notes of jasmine blossom.

Pros

A nice blend for a balanced flavor

Includes jasmine blossom

Large 16oz pouch

Cons

Requires strainer or infuser

Not everyone wants a “plain” cup of green tea. If that sounds familiar then you’ll like Stash Tea’s Jasmine Blossom Loose Leaf Green Tea Blend. It’s the only blend in our guide, but we like that this is a loose tea — the preferred type of tea sommeliers. We also like that the pouch the tea comes in is foil lined with a resealable zipper so you don’t need to use a separate container to store it once opened.

If you’re trying to avoid adding sugars to your tea, then this jasmine green tea will create a soft sweet flavor that can soften the slightly bitter taste that some people don’t like about green tea. While you will need to use this with a strainer, infuser, or French press, we also like that this is a large 16-ounce pouch — which means you get great value.

WHY WE LIKE IT: The only fine powder matcha in our guide, this has the highest antioxidant levels of all green teas and is the best green tea for weight loss.

Pros

Harvested in Japan

Certified USDA organic

Highest in antioxidants

Cons

Small 1oz pouch

If your focus is on weight loss, then you probably already know that green tea is promoted as a key way to boost your metabolism and kickstart a fat-burning plan. But of the green tea varieties, drinking matcha offers the most benefits and has the highest antioxidant levels. We think that this Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder is the Best Quality pick for our guide because of these key factors and the best green tea for weight loss.

While it is only a one-ounce pouch, if you’re experienced with quality matcha, you know that a little goes a long way so it’s not necessary to use heaping tablespoons of this powder to create a soothing cup of tea or create a matcha latte. We like that the matcha powder is sourced in Japan and that it’s certified USDA organic.

WHY WE LIKE IT: If you’re shopping on a budget then this large-quantity set of green tea bags will help you get the biggest bang for your buck.

Pros

Six 40-count boxes

Great for hot or iced tea

Delicate flavor profile

Cons

Tea bags instead of loose tea

While our Honorable Mention is also the Best on a Budget recommendation, we couldn’t ignore that people who shop based on unit price or prefer to shop in bulk will like this option. Bigelow is another classic accessible tea brand that can be easily found in grocery and convenience stores. But we like that this option features 240 tea bags, divided across six boxes (40 tea bags per box).

Bigelow also promises a mellow flavor profile that isn’t too bitter or grassy. So this is another great option for people who aren’t serious green tea drinkers but enjoy the occasional cup now and then. Although the tea bags aren’t individually wrapped, we do like that each box contains 10 foil pouches that each hold four tea bags.

WHY WE LIKE IT: A great option for green tea fans ready to expand their flavor profile from mass-market tea brands.

Pros

Great, complex flavor

Sencha tea varietal

50 tea bags per box

Cons

Tea bags instead of loose tea

So far in our guide, we’ve focused on premium loose green tea and easily accessible general green tea blends. But if you’ve already mastered general green tea and are ready to begin trying more specialized green teas, then we think this option from Harney & Sons is a great option.

While it is a tea bag option, we like that it’s the only Sencha green tea varietal in our guide. Although this type of green tea isn’t quite as potent as matcha, you’ll like that it still offers plenty of health benefits like antioxidants, beta-carotene, folic acid, potassium, and vitamin C. You’ll get 50 tea bags per box and this is also a certified Kosher tea.

How We Decided

Green tea is a popular drink whether you have a cup every morning or you’re thinking of losing weight. It’s known to offer better health benefits than black tea. To create our guide, we considered the following features — type, taste, caffeine, and quantity. In terms of the type, only our #3 and Best Quality are loose teas (including loose tea leaves and loose powder). The remainder are all tea bag options.

We recognize that taste is subjective. So, what one person may love may be unappealing to another. In our guide, we nominated our Top Pick, Honorable Mention, and #5 selections as the best options for beginning green tea drinkers. Although the Top Pick is more of a premium product because it is certified USDA organic and features an eco-friendly tea bag, all of those three selections focus on a gentle flavor profile that’s smooth and isn’t bitter or grassy.

For people who prefer blends, we recommended our #3 pick since it was a jasmine blossom green tea blend. If you’ve graduated from mass-market tea brands and are ready to explore more specialized green teas, our #6 pick is a Sencha green tea from Japan. And finally, those focused on weight loss or who love matcha will like our Best Quality pick because it’s a matcha powder option.

Except for our Honorable Mention, all of the remaining options in our guide have caffeine. The Honorable Mention is naturally decaffeinated. However, it’s important to note that in general green tea has about a third of the amount of caffeine as coffee.

The last aspect we considered was quantity. But with full transparency, quantity can be misleading. For example, our Best Quality pick is only a one-ounce pouch of matcha powder. However, with matcha a little goes a long way. So even though you’re getting a one-ounce pouch, that translates to 15 to 30 servings depending on how strong you prefer your matcha to be. But if you’re focused on the most economical choice, in addition to our Best on a Budget (Honorable Mention) recommendation, we would also suggest the #5 pick which is a nice bulk option from Bigelow.

Best Green Tea Buying Guide

The Most Important Factors to Consider

Type

There are a wide range of green teas when you head to the store or buy it online. Some green tea comes in tea bags, others feature loose tea leaves, and others still offer finely ground powder (often known as matcha). While some people swear by tea made with an infuser (which requires loose tea leaves), some people might prefer the simplicity and “goof-proof” nature of green tea bags. And others still might prefer matcha powder. As you shop for green tea, you’ll usually find it in three forms: loose, sachets, and bags. Tea bags are considered the lowest quality while loose tea (whether powder or tea leaves) is considered the best.

Taste

Green tea can have a wide flavor profile and that is based on how it’s made. However, on the whole, green tea shouldn’t be overly bitter. This is usually caused by brewing it too long or at too high a temperature.

Caffeine Content

While tea in general has less caffeine than coffee, it does contain some caffeine. Usually it will have about a third of the amount of caffeine that you would normally get in a six-ounce cup of coffee.

Quantity

If you’re buying green tea bags or sachets, the total quantity will be listed on the packaging. But if you’re shopping for loose tea, you’ll usually find a minimum of two or four ounces for median-priced tea and one ounce for premium loose green tea.

Best Green Tea FAQs

1. Which brand of green tea is the best?

This is a matter of personal taste as green tea can vary widely in flavors. However, we selected the FGO Organic Tea Bags as our Top Pick. We liked that this 100-count of tea bags is ethically sourced, certified USDA organic, and features eco-friendly tea bags.

2. How do you choose a good green tea?

Green tea is known for being high in antioxidants. So, as you shop for green tea, this should be one of the most important factors. Most tea sommeliers will agree that loose tea is better than tea in sachets or tea bags. Also try to avoid green tea that has added sugars and look for freshness dates, and tea leaves that were chosen from the first harvest.

3. Is flavored green tea still healthy?

The quick answer is yes. Even though there might be other flavors added into the green tea, assuming that it’s not loaded with sugar, it is still healthy and will also provide the antioxidant benefits associated with green tea.

4. Which green tea has the most antioxidants?

Matcha tea is known to have the most antioxidants of all the green tea varieties. Matcha can also support weight loss and contains compounds that can improve general health too.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.