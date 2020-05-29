How to Store Dry Yeast

With so many people turning to sourdough starters and full-fledged breadmaking to pass the time during social distancing, yeast has gone from being one of those ingredients nobody cooks with anymore to the star of the show. One of the most important questions to rise after home cooks have started to use yeast regularly is: How do you store it after opening?

According to Red Star Yeast, a company that specializes in and produces the product, unopened packages and jars should be stored in a cool, dry place such as a cupboard or pantry.

But once opened, the yeast should be refrigerated or frozen in an airtight container. If you pop it in the fridge, use the dry yeast within four months of opening, and if frozen, you can stretch it for at least six months.

Considering active dry yeast is typically sold in individual packets, fold the package tightly down to the yeast level to remove extra air and then seal with tape or a clip before storing it in the fridge.

