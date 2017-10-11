Apple Streusel Bread

A Family Feast

3 Recipes to Make the Most of Apple Season

Delicious treats that go beyond a basic apple pie

Fall has finally arrived, and you know what that means: apple season!

If you’re like us, you’ve been itching to go apple picking all year long, but before you head to the orchard, make sure you have plenty of apple recipes in your back pocket. Peapod, the leading online grocer, has delicious treats that go beyond a basic apple pie.

Pumpkin-Apple French Toast

Do you know what pairs perfectly with apples? Pumpkin. Kids will love this twist on classic French toast, and with a ten-minute prep time, so will parents. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving for an extra special treat.

Salted Caramel Apple Bundt Cake

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this apple bundt cake drizzled in a caramel glaze. For that must-have salted caramel taste, sprinkle with sea salt while the glaze is still warm!

Apple Streusel Bread

If your kiddos ate most of the apples on the way home, this recipe is perfect for you. It achieves a big flavor punch with only two apples! As an added bonus, it can act as a sweet breakfast treat or dessert when warmed up and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

