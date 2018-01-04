  1. Home
15 Quick Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm During a Blizzard

By
All of these recipes can be whipped up in less than an hour
Curried Apple soup

North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission

Spicy curry powder and tart apples pair perfectly with sweet potatoes in this warm and comforting soup. 

Although blizzards leave a lot of chaos (and shoveling) in their wake, there’s something comforting and cozy about being snowbound.

But one glaring disadvantage is the inability to get to a restaurant or grocery store. Feeding yourself and your family requires some creativity, especially when you have to work with the ingredients on hand.

And on days when the snow piles up on the windowsill, there’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of freshly prepared homemade soup. However, making soup is usually a long process of dicing, simmering, and blending, and who really has that kind of time? When you (or the rest of your household) are hungry, three hours of simmering can feel like a lifetime.

Fortunately, we have you covered with a list of soup recipes that can all be whipped up in an hour or less.

Here are 15 quick soup recipes to keep you warm during a blizzard.

