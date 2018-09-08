Cold Stone Creamery’s New Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream is A-peeling

Sadly, summer’s coming to a close. But if you just can’t bear to turn on your oven yet to bake a tasty loaf of banana bread, try it in ice-cream form instead. Cold Stone Creamery, famous for its cake batter ice cream, has gone bananas and added banana bread batter ice cream to its fall menu.

The World's 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors

Banana bread batter isn’t the only new flavor for the fall. Cold Stone has also added a sticky-sweet blend with their new sea salt caramel ice cream made with Ghirardelli chocolate, and a wild-hued flavor called Blue Arctic marshmallow inspired by the upcoming animated movie Smallfoot.

Take the new flavors to the next level by ordering a Cold Stone signature creation. Almost Baked Banana Bread celebrates the a-peeling fruit by serving up a dish of banana bread batter ice cream topped with pecans, banana and cinnamon.



Cold Stone Creamery The Almost Baked Banana Bread Creation tops banana bread batter ice cream with banana, pecans, and cinnamon.

And Sweet & Salty Twist takes the new sea salt caramel-Ghiradelli chocolate ice cream and tops it with milk-chocolate caramel squares, pretzels and sea-salt caramel. There’s also a Sea Salt Caramel Pie Scream Cake, made in a graham cracker pie crust, and topped with white frosting and sea-salt caramel.

Blue Arctic marshmallow features prominently in both a milkshake and a sweet treat dubbed Yummy Yeti Confetti, which tops the ice cream with rainbow chocolate drops, marshmallows and a dusting of powdered sugar.

"We're elated to share these exciting fall flavors and Creations with our customers," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery.

The new flavors are now available at Cold Stone Creamery through November 27. If you’re already screaming for ice cream, scoop up this gallery of the best ice-cream stand in every state.