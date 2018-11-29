Cold Stone Creamery Dives Deep With Aquaman Blue Velvet Ice Cream Treats

Aquaman is ready for his underwater close-up, and Cold Stone Creamery is along for the dive. The King of the Seas, as played by “Game of Thrones” hunk Jason Momoa, will swim into theaters with the “Aquaman” feature film on Dec. 21. December is already pretty cold in many places, but if any humans out there are looking for an icy treat after watching the movie, there are two Aquaman-themed offerings available.

To celebrate Aquaman’s battle for Atlantis, Cold Stone Creamery is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and introducing a new ocean-inspired ice-cream flavor – blue velvet cake – that will be featured in one ice-cream dish and one shake.



Cold Stone Creamery

Aquaman's Blue Velvet Brownie Creation features the new blue velvet cake ice cream and adds brownie pieces, chocolate chips and edible glitter. Aquaman's Blue Velvet Shake uses the blue velvet cake ice cream and adds yellow cake, then is garnished with whipped topping and edible glitter.

In addition to the Aquaman creations, Cold Stone Creamery is introducing two other holiday flavors.



Cold Stone Creamery

"We love to bring people together during this time of year to enjoy delicious treats that really get them in the holiday spirit," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Cold Stone Creamery’s parent company.



Cold Stone Creamery

Milk & cookies ice cream is made with Chips Ahoy! Cookies, while dark chocolate peppermint ice cream combines two holiday favorite flavors of chocolate and mint.



Cold Stone Creamery

The chain is also offering red velvet peppermint cake, featuring layers of moist red velvet cake and dark chocolate peppermint ice cream with Oreo cookies and Ghirardelli peppermint pieces wrapped in a rich fudge ganache. All the new flavors are available now in Cold Stone Creamery for a limited time only. If you’re always screaming for ice cream, scoop up this gallery of the best ice-cream stand in every state.