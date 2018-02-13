The Internet would be a much duller place without Chrissy Teigen. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, best-selling cookbook author, and Lip Sync Battle host is hilarious and unfiltered, and she’s the kind of person who tips her Outback Steakhouse waitress $1,000. Now the world’s most unpredictable supermodel is topless, pregnant, and making salad on Instagram, for no apparent reason other than it seemed like a funny thing to do at the time. More on Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen Made Kanye West a 'Very Bad' Cheesecake

“Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” Teigen captioned a truly bonkers Instagram photo of herself mostly naked in her kitchen and preparing a salad while grinning at the camera as though she were in a 1950s kitchen ad.

Instagram does not allow nudity on its photo-sharing service, and Teigen stayed in line with the rules by putting two big salad emojis over her breasts.

Nobody seems to know what to make of Teigen’s photo, other than that it’s just Chrissy Teigen being Chrissy Teigen. Glee star Jane Lynch is a fan.

“This is tremendous,” Lynch wrote.

“Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong,” Teigen replied.

Everything Chrissy Teigen does seems to go viral, whether she’s sending her mom to pick up brown bananas from fans on Twitter because she doesn’t have any and wants to make banana bread, or she’s convincing Panera to change the name of its broccoli Cheddar soup to “Delicious Cream Times.” It’s impossible to guess what Chrissy Teigen is going to do next, and that’s just one of the reasons the food world is completely obsessed with her.