Chorizo Grilled Cheese

If you’re looking for something meaty, chorizo will add a spicy twist to the cheesy concoction. To add to a grilled cheese, simply dice up some chorizo and pack into your sandwich before cooking on a skillet. The Spanish flavor is also a deliciously unexpected ingredient that goes great with mac and cheese.
Ingredients
- diced pre-cooked chorizo
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 2 slices of cheddar cheese
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Directions
Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and diced chorizo between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.