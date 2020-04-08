  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chorizo Grilled Cheese

April 8, 2020 | 9:54am
This grilled cheese packs a flavorful punch
JulijaDmitrijeva/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for something meaty, chorizo will add a spicy twist to the cheesy concoction. To add to a grilled cheese, simply dice up some chorizo and pack into your sandwich before cooking on a skillet. The Spanish flavor is also a deliciously unexpected ingredient that goes great with mac and cheese.

For the Classic Grilled Cheese recipe, click here.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • diced pre-cooked chorizo
  • 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
  • 2 slices of cheddar cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

Directions

Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and diced chorizo between 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.

