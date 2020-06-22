  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Avocado Breakfast Pizza

June 22, 2020 | 1:52pm
So long, avocado toast
Chicken avocado breakfast pizza

Courtesy of Perdue

Mashed avocado, lemon, crispy chicken and fluffy eggs make up the toppings of this flavorful breakfast pizza. 

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
661
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Find PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders in the refrigerator section of your grocery store. To make this meal completely Gluten Free...use gluten free pita bread.

 

Ingredients

  • 8 PERDUE Crispy Chicken Strips (26 oz.)
  • 4 pita breads
  • 2 avocados
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 4 large eggs

Directions

STEP 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chicken strips in single layer on baking sheet. Bake on middle oven rack for 16 to 18 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F to 160°F. Turn chicken strips halfway through heating time. Toast the pita bread in same oven for the last 5 minutes of baking time.

STEP 2: Mash the avocado with the lemon juice to the consistency you like.

STEP 3: In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with 2 tablespoon water until well combined. Melt the butter in a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat. When the butter stops foaming, add the eggs and stir with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until soft and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

STEP 4: To serve, spread some of the mashed avocado over the toasted pita bread. Top with a portion of the scrambled eggs and 2 crispy chicken strips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving661
Total Fat33g50%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol324mg100%
Protein58g100%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A145µg16%
Vitamin B121µg39.8%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K26µg21%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber11g42%
Folate (food)128µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)128µg32%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium110mg26%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)23mg100%
Phosphorus569mg81%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1028mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg43.8%
Sodium390mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.6%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water221gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
