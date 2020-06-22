Chicken avocado breakfast pizza

STEP 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the frozen chicken strips in single layer on baking sheet. Bake on middle oven rack for 16 to 18 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F to 160°F. Turn chicken strips halfway through heating time. Toast the pita bread in same oven for the last 5 minutes of baking time.

STEP 2: Mash the avocado with the lemon juice to the consistency you like.

STEP 3: In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with 2 tablespoon water until well combined. Melt the butter in a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat. When the butter stops foaming, add the eggs and stir with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until soft and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

STEP 4: To serve, spread some of the mashed avocado over the toasted pita bread. Top with a portion of the scrambled eggs and 2 crispy chicken strips.