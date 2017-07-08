Save the Date: Chick-fil-A Will Give Away Free Food July 11

It’s time to dust off that old cow costume, because Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day promotion is coming up on July 11, 2017, and any customer who shows up to one of the chain’s restaurants wearing a cow outfit on that day will be rewarded with a free entree. More on Chick-fil-A More Facts and Controversies Regarding Chick-fil-A Slideshow

10 Celebrities Who Despise Chick-fil-A Slideshow

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chick-fil-A

Q&A: Chick-fil-A’s President Celebrates ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

A full-body cow costume would be appreciated and cause much amusement for all who saw it, but it’s not necessary to go full cow to get the free food. According to Chick-fil-A’s press release, any sort of cow costume or cow-themed attire counts for the promotion. A cow-print shirt, novelty horns, or a cowbell would be fine.

The promotion will run from the time the restaurant opens until 7 p.m. on July 11, and it will take place at all the more than 2,100 Chick-fil-A locations in the U.S.

Cow Appreciation Day is one of Chick-fil-A’s most popular promotions. Last year more than 1.6 million people reportedly took advantage of the free food offer.

Kids who show up in cow-themed outfits will get a free Kid’s Meal, while adults can choose a free entree. Eligible entrees include chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and the new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. A full list of eligible entrees is available on Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day website.

Click here to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A.