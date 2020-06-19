  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Carolina Barbecue Burgers

June 19, 2020
Brown sugar and beer BBQ
CAROLINA BARBECUE BURGERS
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

These Carolina barbecue burgers are first coated in a BBQ sauce made of brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar, then topped with thinly sliced cabbage. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
481
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Move Over, Burgers and Dogs: These 11 Recipes Will Revolutionize Your Late-Summer Barbecue
5 Trendy Burger Recipes
50 Best Burger Recipes

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Packaged coleslaw mix or shredded lettuce may be substituted for the shredded cabbage.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup yellow mustard
  • 1/4 Cup beer
  • 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Cup thinly sliced cabbage
  • 4 toasted hamburger buns, split

Directions

To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, mustard, beer and vinegar in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced in to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.

Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.

Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on bottom of each bun; top with burger. Evenly spoon remaining sauce on burger. Evenly top burgers with cabbage. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving481
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein25g49%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.4%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K20µg17%
Calcium125mg12%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)91µg23%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus251mg36%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium454mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium466mg19%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30%
Trans1gN/A
Water146gN/A
Zinc5mg48%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
barbecue
best recipes
brown sugar
burger
cabbage
mustard
vinegar