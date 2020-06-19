These Carolina barbecue burgers are first coated in a BBQ sauce made of brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar, then topped with thinly sliced cabbage.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Packaged coleslaw mix or shredded lettuce may be substituted for the shredded cabbage.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/4 Cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup yellow mustard
- 1/4 Cup beer
- 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Cup thinly sliced cabbage
- 4 toasted hamburger buns, split
Directions
To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, mustard, beer and vinegar in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced in to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.
Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on bottom of each bun; top with burger. Evenly spoon remaining sauce on burger. Evenly top burgers with cabbage. Close sandwiches.