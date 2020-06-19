Caribbean Cheeseburgers with Grilled Pineapple

Combine Ground Beef, chutney and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange pineapple slices around patties. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill pineapple, uncovered, 8 minutes or until heated through. (Gas grilling times remain the same.) About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.

Place 1 pineapple slice and burger patty on bottom of each bun. Close sandwiches.