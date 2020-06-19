  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Caribbean Cheeseburgers with Grilled Pineapple

June 19, 2020 | 1:57pm
Pineapple on a burger > Pineapple on pizza
CARIBBEAN CHEESEBURGERS WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

These Caribbean cheeseburgers, flavored with mango chutney and jerk spices all over a grilled pineapple slice, will transform your homey backyard cookout into a beachy BBQ in 30 minutes.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
608
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If using 93% lean Ground Beef, add 1/4 cup soft bread crumbs and 1 egg white to ingredients in step 1. 

If fruit chunks in chutney are large, use kitchen shears to snip them into smaller pieces.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 Cup mango chutney
  • 2 Teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
  • 4 fresh or canned pineapple slices, cut 1/2 inch thick
  • 4 Kaiser rolls or hamburger buns, split
  • 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Combine Ground Beef, chutney and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange pineapple slices around patties. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill pineapple, uncovered, 8 minutes or until heated through. (Gas grilling times remain the same.) About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.

Place 1 pineapple slice and burger patty on bottom of each bun. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving608
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated14g72%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein31g61%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A80µg9%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.4%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium304mg30%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)92µg23%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg44%
Phosphorus362mg52%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium444mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.8%
Sodium477mg20%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.1%
Trans2gN/A
Water140gN/A
Zinc6mg56%
