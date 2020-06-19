Caribbean Cheeseburgers with Grilled Pineapple

These Caribbean cheeseburgers, flavored with mango chutney and jerk spices all over a grilled pineapple slice, will transform your homey backyard cookout into a beachy BBQ in 30 minutes.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
If using 93% lean Ground Beef, add 1/4 cup soft bread crumbs and 1 egg white to ingredients in step 1.
If fruit chunks in chutney are large, use kitchen shears to snip them into smaller pieces.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/4 Cup mango chutney
- 2 Teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
- 4 fresh or canned pineapple slices, cut 1/2 inch thick
- 4 Kaiser rolls or hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
Directions
Combine Ground Beef, chutney and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange pineapple slices around patties. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill pineapple, uncovered, 8 minutes or until heated through. (Gas grilling times remain the same.) About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.
Place 1 pineapple slice and burger patty on bottom of each bun. Close sandwiches.