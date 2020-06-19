Caprese Polenta Sliders

This appetizer recipe prepares eight mini ground beef sliders topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic all over sliced polenta (boiled cornmeal.)
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Prepared balsamic syrup or glaze may be substituted for balsamic reduction.
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2/3 Cups balsamic vinegar
- 16 to 18 Ounces refrigerated prepared polenta, cut into 8 slices
- 2 medium Tomatoes, cut into 4 slices each
- 1/4 Cup thinly sliced fresh basil
Directions
Bring vinegar to a boil in 2-quart saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 9 to 10 minutes or until reduced to 1/3 cup. Set aside.
Meanwhile lightly shape Ground Beef into eight 1/2-inch thick patties.
Brush polenta slices with oil. Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill burger patties, uncovered, 11 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 9 to 10 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning burgers occasionally and basting with 2 tablespoons reduced vinegar after turning. Arrange polenta around patties; grill 11 to 12 minutes (for gas, grill 9 to 10 minutes) or until heated through, turning once. Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.
For each serving, layer 1 each polenta slice, burger patty, mozzarella slice and tomato slice. Drizzle with remaining vinegar and sprinkle with basil, as desired.