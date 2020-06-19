Caprese Polenta Sliders

Bring vinegar to a boil in 2-quart saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 9 to 10 minutes or until reduced to 1/3 cup. Set aside.

Meanwhile lightly shape Ground Beef into eight 1/2-inch thick patties.

Brush polenta slices with oil. Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill burger patties, uncovered, 11 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 9 to 10 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning burgers occasionally and basting with 2 tablespoons reduced vinegar after turning. Arrange polenta around patties; grill 11 to 12 minutes (for gas, grill 9 to 10 minutes) or until heated through, turning once. Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.

For each serving, layer 1 each polenta slice, burger patty, mozzarella slice and tomato slice. Drizzle with remaining vinegar and sprinkle with basil, as desired.