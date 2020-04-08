  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Cajun Grilled Cheese

April 8, 2020 | 9:18am
By
Add some southern flair to a classic
photominer/Shutterstock

Seasoning isn't one-size fits all so when making a cajun-inspired grilled cheese sandwhich you first need to get your spice blend down. Cajun seasoning requires cayenne pepper, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, thyme and onion powder plus salt and pepper. 

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
  • 2 slices cheddar or American cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
  • your cajun spice blend to taste

Directions

Sandwich 2 slices of cheese between 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and then sprinkle on your cajun spice mix. Cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.

