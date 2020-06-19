Burgers with Grilled Onions

These grilled onion burgers are traditional in all the best ways. Garnish yours with tomato, lettuce and other toppings of your choice.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
To toast buns, place cut sides down around outer edge of grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 large sweet onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
- Lettuce leaves, tomato slices (optional)
Directions
Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Brush onion with cooking spray.
Place patties and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 14 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill onions, 10 to 12 minutes or until tender, brushing with cooking spray and turning occasionally.
Season burgers and onions with salt and pepper, as desired.
Line bottom of each bun with lettuce. Place burgers on top of lettuce. Top with tomatoes and grilled onions. Close bun.