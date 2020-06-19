  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Burgers with Grilled Onions

June 19, 2020 | 2:23pm
Nothing beats a classic burger
BURGERS WITH GRILLED ONION
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

These grilled onion burgers are traditional in all the best ways. Garnish yours with tomato, lettuce and other toppings of your choice.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
582
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

To toast buns, place cut sides down around outer edge of grid. Grill until lightly toasted.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 large sweet onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices
  • 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
  • Lettuce leaves, tomato slices (optional)

Directions

Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Brush onion with cooking spray.

Place patties and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 14 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill onions, 10 to 12 minutes or until tender, brushing with cooking spray and turning occasionally.

Season burgers and onions with salt and pepper, as desired.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce. Place burgers on top of lettuce. Top with tomatoes and grilled onions. Close bun.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving582
Total Fat36g55%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol121mg40%
Protein34g68%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg55%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium124mg12%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium48mg12%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus342mg49%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium639mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.3%
Sodium331mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.2%
Trans2gN/A
Water215gN/A
Zinc8mg69%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes