And for a limited time, a single cup of coffee is just 50 cents

One single latte can cost $5 at some coffee stands – add flavor shots or alternative milks and the price can go even higher. But for just $5, Burger King is now offering a brewed small coffee subscription that lasts a full month. All java, no jive!

Interested? Download the Burger King BK mobile app and use the Offers tab to sign up, then open the app daily to redeem your small cup of brewed coffee. You can read the fine print here.

“We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month,” Chris Finazzo, president of Burger King North America, said in a statement.



Burger King

And the company knows this is a good deal, even calling out a pricier competitor in its press release. “For the price of a large cappuccino from Starbucks, you can have a BK Café brewed coffee every day for a month,” the release announces.

Even if you’re not sure you want to commit to a month of coffee, Burger King is doing everything it can to brew up hot deals. Right now, the price of a small coffee has dropped to just 50 cents at participating restaurants. To promote the deal, the chain enlisted rapper 50 Cent to send a promo tweet about the deal, then engaged with the musician's followers. At one point, BK joked that the promotion with the musician, "just made cents."

this premium #ad content is brought to you by our premium brewed BK Café coffee that costs only 50 cents.



*at participating restaurants* https://t.co/aHRLa2BOha — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 18, 2019

“The 50-cent coffee promotion will be around for a while, but not forever, so get out there and enjoy it while it’s hot!” a spokesperson for Burger King told The Daily Meal in an email.

