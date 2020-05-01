May 1, 2020 | 2:11pm
© Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com
On a dreary day, comforting classics are the way to go. This broccoli casserole can be stored in the fridge for days of leftovers — if everyone doesn’t devour it the minute it comes out of the oven.
Ingredients
- 1 can of cream of mushroom soup
- 2 Cups cooked rice
- 6 Ounces grated cheddar
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 package of frozen broccoli, cooked
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- Bread crumbs, if desired
Directions
Add onion, cheese and soup to a mixing bowl. Pour in melted butter and mix in.
Add broccoli and rice when done cooking. Mix all ingredients well.
Pour mixture into a casserole dish. Top with breadcrumbs.
Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.