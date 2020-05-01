  1. Home
Broccoli casserole

May 1, 2020 | 2:11pm
A yummy classic for a rainy day
© Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com

On a dreary day, comforting classics are the way to go. This broccoli casserole can be stored in the fridge for days of leftovers — if everyone doesn’t devour it the minute it comes out of the oven.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 can of cream of mushroom soup
  • 2 Cups cooked rice
  • 6 Ounces grated cheddar
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1 package of frozen broccoli, cooked
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • Bread crumbs, if desired

Directions

Add onion, cheese and soup to a mixing bowl. Pour in melted butter and mix in.

Add broccoli and rice when done cooking. Mix all ingredients well.

Pour mixture into a casserole dish. Top with breadcrumbs.

Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.

