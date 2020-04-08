You can turn many meals into breakfast by adding an egg on top — or, in this case, in the middle. American cheese, a slightly runny yolk plus toasty bread equals the most delicious breakfast grilled cheese. To make, fry an egg on medium-low heat until the yolks are just set, but still a little jiggly. Place a slice of American cheese on one piece of bread, pop the cooked egg in the middle and top with the other slice of bread. Cook as you would a classic grilled cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 2 slices cheddar or American cheese
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Directions
Fry an egg on medium-low heat until the yolks are just set, but still a little jiggly.
Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and your egg between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.