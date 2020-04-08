You can turn many meals into breakfast by adding an egg on top — or, in this case, in the middle. American cheese, a slightly runny yolk plus toasty bread equals the most delicious breakfast grilled cheese. To make, fry an egg on medium-low heat until the yolks are just set, but still a little jiggly. Place a slice of American cheese on one piece of bread, pop the cooked egg in the middle and top with the other slice of bread. Cook as you would a classic grilled cheese.