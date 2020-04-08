  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

April 8, 2020 | 9:32am
By
This is what it's cracked up to be
Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

You can turn many meals into breakfast by adding an egg on top — or, in this case, in the middle. American cheese, a slightly runny yolk plus toasty bread equals the most delicious breakfast grilled cheese. To make, fry an egg on medium-low heat until the yolks are just set, but still a little jiggly. Place a slice of American cheese on one piece of bread, pop the cooked egg in the middle and top with the other slice of bread. Cook as you would a classic grilled cheese.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
658
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Breakfast Recipes for Your Grill
12 Jazzed-Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipes
Healthiest Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
  • 2 slices cheddar or American cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

Directions

Fry an egg on medium-low heat until the yolks are just set, but still a little jiggly.

Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and your egg between 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving658
Total Fat50g78%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol254mg85%
Protein20g40%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A263µg29%
Vitamin B121µg40.4%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.2%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D52IU100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium317mg32%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus346mg49%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium321mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.6%
Sodium848mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.7%
Trans1gN/A
Water76gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes