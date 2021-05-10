  1. Home
4
2 ratings

Beer-cooked Bratwurst With Sweet Onions and Homemade Condiments

May 10, 2021 | 4:30pm
By
Beer-cooked brats with sweet onions and homemade sauerkraut and mustard make for a summertime classic
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Grill the brats if you wish, or, add a golden crust by searing them in a skillet. Then, caramelize onions and apples, along with beer, to create a braise for simmering the links into rich goodness. Serve the mixture piled onto buns.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
526
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Bratwurst:

  • 5 uncooked bratwurst, about 1 pound
  • 6 Teaspoons butter
  • 1 large (12 ounces) sweet onion, halved, thinly sliced
  • 1 small crisp apple, cored, diced
  • 1 Cup pilsner or lager-style beer
  • 3 Cups speedy sauerkraut, see recipe (OR 14 ounces store-bought, refrigerated sauerkraut)
  • 5 sausage rolls or pretzel buns
  • Sweet and spicy mustard, see recipe

For the Speedy sauerkraut:

  • 1 small green cabbage (about 2 ½ pounds)
  • 1 large carrot, peeled, finely shaved
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon coarse kosher salt
  • 3 or 4 bay leaves, broken into bits
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 Teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarsely crushed black peppercorns

For the Sweet and spicy mustard:

  • 1/2 Cup whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/8 Teaspoon allspice
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

For the Bratwurst:

Step 1: Put 5 bratwurst into a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Set heat to medium. Cook, turning sausages, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, grill the sausages over medium heat, turning often, until golden on all sides.) Set sausages aside on a plate.

Step 2: Set the skillet over medium-low heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter, thinly-sliced large white onion and small diced apple. Cook and stir until onions are golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup beer. Heat to a simmer; add the bratwurst. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until sausages are cooked through and liquid has nearly evaporated, about 15 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, drain 3 cups sauerkraut well (or rinse store-bought sauerkraut well). Heat 3 tablespoons butter in small saucepan; add drained sauerkraut. Cook and stir to heat through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4: Split the buns; pile with the sausage and onion mixture. Serve with the mustard and warmed sauerkraut.

For the Speedy sauerkraut:

Step 1: Discard any tough outer cabbage leaves. Cut 1 small cabbage in half; cut away the core. Shred cabbage with a very sharp slicing knife or a mandolin.

Step 2: Put cabbage and 1 peeled, finely shaved carrot into a large glass or plastic bowl. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons salt. Use clean hands to crush the vegetables together with the salt. Keep turning and crushing everything together until the salt dissolves in the released liquid.

Step 3: Stir in 3-4 crushed bay leaves, 1 teaspoon coriander, 1 teaspoon caraway and 1/2 teaspoon crushed black peppercorns.

Step 4: Compact the mixture; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate, stirring every few hours, for 24 hours. To serve, pick out the bay leaves. Drain off the liquid.

For the Sweet and spicy mustard:

Step 1: Mix all ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 2: Cover; let stand 15 minutes before using. Or, refrigerate up to 1 week.

Beer-cooked Bratwurst