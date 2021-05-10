Step 1: Put 5 bratwurst into a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Set heat to medium. Cook, turning sausages, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, grill the sausages over medium heat, turning often, until golden on all sides.) Set sausages aside on a plate.

Step 2: Set the skillet over medium-low heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter, thinly-sliced large white onion and small diced apple. Cook and stir until onions are golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup beer. Heat to a simmer; add the bratwurst. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until sausages are cooked through and liquid has nearly evaporated, about 15 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, drain 3 cups sauerkraut well (or rinse store-bought sauerkraut well). Heat 3 tablespoons butter in small saucepan; add drained sauerkraut. Cook and stir to heat through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4: Split the buns; pile with the sausage and onion mixture. Serve with the mustard and warmed sauerkraut.