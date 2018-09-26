Bob’s Burgers Is Giving Away 2,800 Free Burgers To Celebrate Its Season Premiere

Bob’s Burgers fans know that show patriarch Bob Belcher designs a pun-tastic burger of the day for every episode of the Fox animated sitcom. But now viewers in three lucky cities can step into the Belchers’ delightfully weird world and eat one of those jokey burgers — for real. On Sunday, Sept. 30, to celebrate that night’s season-nine premiere and 150th episode, Bob’s Burgers is taking over three very real drive-in restaurants. And hundreds of fans at each one will be served a Bob’s burger for free.

The 101 Best Burgers in America for 2018

The three restaurants are the Hi Pointe Drive In in St. Louis, Fred’s Meat & Bread at the Canteen in Atlanta, and the Lucky Boy Burger Shop in Phoenix. The burger offered in St. Louis is the “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger,” while Phoenix and Atlanta diners will be served the “New Bacon-ings Burger” Free burgers will be handed out first-come, first-served, with the St. Louis event running from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Phoenix from 10 am to 5 p.m., and Atlanta from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The St. Louis and Phoenix restaurants will be handing out 1,000 free burgers each, and the Atlanta restaurant will give away 800, Fox told The Daily Meal in an email. The restaurants will also be handing out other Bob’s Burgers-related freebies.

In honor of the animated series milestone 150th episode and season premiere, FOX is bringing BOB’s BURGERS to the 314 and taking over the HI POINTE DRIVE IN! At this exclusive one day event on Sunday September 30th, the first 1000 fans will be served a free “burger of the day” pic.twitter.com/i2JYBn2lYj — Hi Pointe Drive In (@HiPointeDriveIn) September 24, 2018

The show, which premiered in 2011, focuses on Bob and Linda Belcher and their three kids, Tina, Gene, and Louise, who run a burger joint in an unnamed beach town. A punny burger of the day is listed on the restaurant’s chalkboard menu in each episode. In 2016, a real cookbook, “The Bob's Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers,” was published.

Sunday night’s premiere is a musical episode, titled “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now,” and features Broadway stars Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Rory O’Malley and Andrew Rannells, Playbill reports. It airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can’t make it to one of the Bob’s Burgers special temporary locations for the free food, check out the 101 best burgers in America.