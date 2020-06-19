  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bistro Cheeseburgers

June 19, 2020
Bon Appétit
BISTRO CHEESEBURGERS
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

This French bistro-style cheeseburger topped with Swiss cheese and a Dijon-mustard sauce makes for a tasty take on a classic dish. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
770
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 4 slices sweet onion (1/2 inch)
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
  • 4 crusty rolls, split, toasted
  • Romaine lettuce, tomato slices (optional)

Directions

Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Coat onion with cooking spray. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onion around patties. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper after turning, as desired. About 1 minute before patties are done, top each with cheese.

Combine mayonnaise and mustard; spread on top and bottom halves of rolls. Serve burgers and onion in rolls with lettuce and tomato, as desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving770
Total Fat44g68%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated16g78%
Cholesterol112mg37%
Protein35g71%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A66µg7%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.8%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium365mg36%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)95µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)96µg24%
Folic acid46µgN/A
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium77mg18%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg48%
Phosphorus489mg70%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium789mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.6%
Sodium557mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.1%
Trans1gN/A
Water403gN/A
Zinc7mg63%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
