4.5
2 ratings

Asparagus Mushroom Swiss Egg Bake

June 26, 2020 | 2:10pm
Egg dish that is delicious and healthy
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs.

Perfect for breakfast, brunch or dinner, this can be prepared overnight.

Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs.

Ready in
60 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
282
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*Total time includes letting rest for 10 minutes out of the oven

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons minced shallots
  • 2 Cups diced asparagus
  • 2 Cups diced mushrooms
  • 2 Cups shredded swiss cheese
  • 8 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon minced parsley
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add the asparagus and mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, for 5 to 7 minutes until the asparagus is soft. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle the Swiss cheese evenly on top of the vegetables.

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Mix in the milk, parsley, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese.

Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center, comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes prior to cutting.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving282
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated11g55%
Cholesterol259mg86%
Protein19g39%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A232µg26%
Vitamin B122µg76%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.3%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K31µg26%
Calcium355mg36%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)60µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus382mg55%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium315mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg43.3%
Sodium275mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.7%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water142gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
Tags
asparagus
bake
best recipes
eggs
Mushroom