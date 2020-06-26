Asparagus Mushroom Swiss Egg Bake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add the asparagus and mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, for 5 to 7 minutes until the asparagus is soft. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle the Swiss cheese evenly on top of the vegetables.

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Mix in the milk, parsley, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese.

Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center, comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes prior to cutting.