By Ryan Hansen, GadgetReview.com

To help you find the best soda maker your money can buy, we purchased the top 15 options available today and ran them through our extensive testing. While making fizzy drinks for ourselves and guests, we measured each option on its ability to carbonate liquid adequately enough on the first go, as well as its ability to increase carbonation with additional gas injection. We also rated each model based on its overall design, making sure it could either be stored with ease or placed on your kitchen counters without getting in the way. Finally, we measured usability and user friendliness to ensure the options on our list didn’t cause you any amount of undue frustration.

With these considerations in mind, we selected the SodaStream Fizzi soda maker for our top pick spot. It’s one of the most user friendly soda machines we tested and includes everything you need to get started in a single purchase. It’s also got a durable design that will last you for years to come. Keep reading below to learn more about the SodaStream Fizzi and the other best soda makers on our list.

WHY WE LIKE IT: This SodaStream model is easy to use and durable for extended periods of use. It also includes tons of extras, including multiple gas cylinders and carbonating bottles.

Pros

Snap-lock connection design

User friendly

Includes two 60L gas cylinders

Cons

Not dishwasher safe

Manual operation

SodaStream is one of the most popular soda maker machine manufacturers today, and it’s easy to see why. Their products are made extremely well and focus largely on usability and convenience. The SodaStream Fizzi exemplifies that user friendliness and design. For starters, the Fizzi is compact and lightweight, so it won’t obstruct anything in your kitchen. It’s also made from durable plastic so it can be moved around without worry. We do wish the bottles and machine were dishwasher safe, but that’s an easy downside to overlook.

There’s a very minimal learning curve with the Fizzi, and after your first time using it, you’ll already be a pro. With a snap-lock bottle connection design, all you need to do is place the bottle into the soda machine without the need to manually lock it into place. Installing the gas cylinder is just as easy. To carbonate your water, simply press the button on the top of the machine and you’ve got one of the best wine & bar accessories. You can press it multiple times for a higher level of carbonation. Unfortunately, this process is a bit of a guessing game, but it’s still really easy to figure out after a few bottles. Finally, you get a ton of extras with the Fizzi, including two high-capacity 60 liters gas cylinders, two reusable bottles and two flavors, making this the best SodaStream soda maker on our list. We also tested the SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker and SodaStream Fizzi One Touch soda maker, and were most impressed with this option.

WHY WE LIKE IT: This soda machine is incredibly versatile, able to fizz up any liquid, even alcohol and juice. It’s also compact and incredibly easy to use for any skill level.

Pros

Unique, mess-free cap design

Compact

Carbonates any liquid

Cons

Doesn’t include gas CO2 cylinder

Not dishwasher safe

The DrinkMate soda maker is one of the most versatile soda makers we tested because of its ability to carbonate literally any liquid you put into it. This is due to the innovative way it carbonates drinks. Rather than run the liquid through the machine, DrinkMate uses a unique lid called the “Fizz Infuser” with an integrated nozzle that delivers the carbonation directly into the liquid. After you’re done carbonating the liquid, the lid features a release valve that allows you to carefully finish the whole process without a mess.

Unfortunately, the DrinkMate doesn’t include any CO2 tanks in your purchase, but it’s compatible with most brands available on the market today. The DrinkMate takes standard 60L cylinders. We were also impressed with the overall design of the DrinkMate soda machine. You can purchase it in a variety of different colors and it’s compact enough to stay on your kitchen countertops without getting in the way. Unfortunately, you can’t wash the DrinkMate in the dishwasher, but overall cleaning by hand is still quick and easy.

WHY WE LIKE IT: If you’re looking for one-handed carbonation with a durable design, look no farther than the iSi soda siphon. This simple product is one of the easiest soda makers to use and can last a long time without much maintenance.

Pros

Durable stainless steel construction

1 quart capacity

One handed operation

Cons

Small gas capacity

Only one carbonation level

If you don’t want or need any of the extensive features that full-fledged soda makers provide, you can’t go wrong with the iSi 102001. This soda siphon is made from durable stainless steel and comes in an ultra-compact package that’s easy to store in a kitchen cabinet or drawer. It’s still large for a soda siphon, though, offering a total 1 quart capacity, giving you the ability to make several classic cocktails before needing to refill.

Unfortunately, the smaller size means that it can only take single-use CO2 cartridges. After every quart of water you carbonate, you’ll need to replace the depleted cartridge with a new one. However, this is a more cost effective option if you don’t need a carbonated beverage every day, several times throughout the day. You also can’t adjust carbonation levels with the iSi soda siphon, but it creates a standard amount of carbonation that works with most drinks.

WHY WE LIKE IT: The aarke soda maker is sure to turn the heads of your guests as soon as they walk into your kitchen with its sleek and attractive stainless steel design. It also makes carbonation easy and fast with a unique lever design.

Pros

Attractive stainless steel design

Easy-to-use lever design

Durable, user-friendly bottle

Cons

Expensive

Doesn’t include gas cylinder

The aarke Carbonator II soda maker is the Cadillac of soda machines, and also the most expensive option on our list. However, that increased cost includes a much more attractive and durable design that you just don’t get with other soda makers. Its complete stainless steel enclosure isn’t just attractive, it’s also incredibly durable and can stand up to constant daily use without a problem. If we’re being honest, this design is one of the best things about the aarke.

When it comes to usability, you won’t find anything easier to use. Rather than a button to release carbonation into the water bottle, the Carbonator II features a lever. Simply pull the lever down until you hear the “burp” sound. You can repeat the process another two times to achieve more carbonation, if wanted. We liked the lever much more than the button you can find in other options, and found it to be much easier overall. If you want something sleek, attractive and easy to use, you can’t go wrong with the aarke Carbonator II home soda maker.

WHY WE LIKE IT: The Impeccable Culinary Objects soda siphon is extra affordable and easy to use. It’s got a durable stainless steel exterior and compact design that’s easy to store.

Pros

Compact, durable design

Compatible with all CO2 brands

Includes cocktail recipe book

Cons

Single charge CO2 only

Handle can be hard to grip

The Impeccable Culinary Objects ICO011 soda maker is another soda siphon that’s similar to the iSi soda siphon higher up on our list. However, it’s the most affordable option on our list, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants fizzy water and drinks on a budget. The ICO011 soda maker has an extra-large capacity of 1 liter, which is enough to serve your guests on a single charge of CO2. However, it only takes single-charge cylinders, so you’ll need to refill after each use.

We were most impressed with the ICO011’s overall usability. While the stainless steel handle can be a little harder to grip at times, if you use two hands, it’s much easier to use. Simply squeeze the lever and it will release carbonated water. We were pleasantly surprised that the ICO011 came with a cocktail recipe book, so you can make the best drinks for yourself and guests without needing to hunt for new recipes.

How We Decided

After we received the soda makers for testing, we used each one to create multiple carbonated drinks with a variety of different flavors and tasted each one. This was to first check which options created the best tasting drinks with the least amount of effort. The first injection of gas should be enough for most people, but the best soda makers will also give you options for adding more carbonation if you so desire.

Next, we measured the overall durability of the soda makers on our list. Whether made from stainless steel or plastic, the soda maker you buy should last you through multiple daily uses without you worrying if a random piece will break or stop working entirely. We preferred stainless steel options, but also gave credit to durable plastic options that were built with care.

Finally, we gave extra points to soda makers that could fizz up multiple batches of carbonated drinks without needing constant refills. Replacing gas cartridges should be easy and painless, as well, so we excluded options that were too complicated when it came to CO2 replacement.

Soda Maker Buying Guide

The Most Important Features to Consider

User Friendliness

One of the best benefits of using a soda maker is the fact that you can get your favorite drink at any time without leaving the comfort of your own home. However, if the soda maker you purchase is hard to use, then that benefit quickly disappears. The best soda makers are compact, light and incredibly easy to use. User friendliness here comes in the form of one-touch buttons, easy gas cylinder reloading and plastic bottles that you can drink from as soon as you’re done carbonating.

Adjustability and Flavor Availability

While simplicity always makes for a soda maker that’s easier to use, there is a more involved feature that you can’t forget when purchasing a new model: carbonation adjustability. If the soda maker you purchase includes a gas level meter, you can adjust the level of carbonation in your water to your own personal preferences. This way, you get to enjoy every soda or carbonated water you make.

Capacity

When it comes to a soda maker’s capacity, there are two components to consider: the gas cylinder and the water bottle. Gas cylinders come in all shapes and sizes, based on the size of the soda maker itself. Of course, larger gas cylinders don’t need to be refilled or replaced as often and can make up to 130 liters or soda. However, most cylinders have enough gas to make around 50 total liters of soda before running out. The capacity for the included water bottle is also an important feature to consider. Most soda makers feature a 1 liter bottle, but sizes can vary.

Design and Durability

Like any other kitchen appliance and tool, you should purchase a soda maker with an attractive and durable design. It’s likely that you’ll be leaving your soda maker on the counter, so finding a design that complements your kitchen is a worthwhile consideration. Durability is also important, especially since soda makers are often daily-use appliances. Stainless steel options tend to be the most durable, but many options are also plastic, which is fine as long as it’s made well.

Soda Maker FAQs

1. What is the best soda maker to buy?

The best soda maker to buy on our list is the SodaStream Fizzi. It’s well improved over older SodaStream models and is incredibly easy to use overall, for beginner and veteran soda makers alike. It’s also designed well and compact, so it won’t get in the way of your other kitchen appliances. Of course, any soda or sparkling water you make with the Fizzi tastes good and is completely customizable with adjustable carbonation levels and tons of different flavors.

2. Are soda makers worth it?

Yes! Soda makers are absolutely worth it, especially if you like to drink a lot of soda and sparkling water, and buying one of these machines can save you a good amount of money. The added customization options like adjustable carbonation levels and different flavors increases the overall value of soda makers, as well.

3. Is SodaStream cheaper than buying soda?

Dollar for dollar, SodaStreams are only cheaper if you drink a lot of soda or sparkling water. However, it’s also important to consider the added value of having any flavor you like at any time.

4. Is SodaStream water bad for you?

No, SodaStream - and other soda makers’ water - is not bad for you at all. Of course, the sugar and corn syrup sweeteners in the flavor packs have their own health detriments, but those are well known and present in most soda.

