Wild rice with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts

Three tablespooons each fresh orange and pomegranate juice, plus an entire cup of pomegranate seeds, helps to make this side dish fresh and flavorful.
This recipe from the editors of Fine Cooking magazine adapted by Judy Hevrdejs appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup wild rice, rinsed
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1 Tablespoon finely grated orange zest
- 3 Tablespoons each: fresh orange juice, pomegranate juice
- 1 Cup pomegranate seeds, from about 1 medium pomegranate
- 1 Cup lightly toasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
Put wild rice in a large saucepan; cover with water by 1 inch.
Add 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Heat to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until rice is tender and most grains have popped open, 40-60 minutes. (Add a little more water during cooking if rice gets dry.)
Test for tenderness.
Pour rice into a strainer; drain well.
In the same saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
Add green onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Add cooked rice, orange zest, both juices, pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts; fluff with a fork to blend.
Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste.