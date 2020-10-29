  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Wild Rice with Pomegranate Seeds and Hazelnuts

October 29, 2020 | 4:51pm
Bet on this bright rice recipe during the holidays
Wild rice with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts
Bill Hogan / Chicago Tribune

Three tablespooons each fresh orange and pomegranate juice, plus an entire cup of pomegranate seeds, helps to make this side dish fresh and flavorful. 

This recipe from the editors of Fine Cooking magazine adapted by Judy Hevrdejs appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
263
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup wild rice, rinsed
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1 Tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 3 Tablespoons each: fresh orange juice, pomegranate juice
  • 1 Cup pomegranate seeds, from about 1 medium pomegranate
  • 1 Cup lightly toasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped
  • Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Put wild rice in a large saucepan; cover with water by 1 inch.

Add 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Heat to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until rice is tender and most grains have popped open, 40-60 minutes. (Add a little more water during cooking if rice gets dry.)

Test for tenderness.

Pour rice into a strainer; drain well.

In the same saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

Add green onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Add cooked rice, orange zest, both juices, pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts; fluff with a fork to blend.

Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving263
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein7g15%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A28µg3%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K21µg17%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)62µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg15%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium86mg20%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus191mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium330mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium198mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water32gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
Tags
best recipes
holidays
pomegranate
side dish
wild rice
hazulnuts