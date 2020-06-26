Whoopie Pies

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, brown sugar, salt and vanilla extract. Mix until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and oil, mix to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda together.

Alternate adding the dry ingredients and the buttermilk, mixing lightly between each.

End with dry ingredients. Be careful not to overmix.

Scoop one ounce portions onto a sheet pan with parchment paper or silicone mat.

Bake at 325 degrees convection or 350 still oven. Cook for 4 minutes; rotate; cook 4 more minutes. Cookies will be a little springy in the center.