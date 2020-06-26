Whoopie pies are one of those regional foods you need to try making at home. Fluffy filling is wedged between two, small chocolate cakes in this delicious dessert.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Carolyn Johnson of Mooncussers Fish House
Ingredients
For the cakes
- 9 Ounces light brown sugar
- 3 Ounces soft butter
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 Ounces vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 9 Ounces all purpose flour
- 2 Ounces cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 6 1/2 Ounces buttermilk
- 1/2 Pound butter (2 sticks)
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 3 Cups confectioners sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
For the cakes
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, brown sugar, salt and vanilla extract. Mix until light and fluffy.
Add the egg and oil, mix to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda together.
Alternate adding the dry ingredients and the buttermilk, mixing lightly between each.
End with dry ingredients. Be careful not to overmix.
Scoop one ounce portions onto a sheet pan with parchment paper or silicone mat.
Bake at 325 degrees convection or 350 still oven. Cook for 4 minutes; rotate; cook 4 more minutes. Cookies will be a little springy in the center.
This can be done up to a day ahead, leave at room temperature
Combine the butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and salt in the bowl of the mixer with the whip attachment. Start slow until ingredients are combined, then whip at high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
When the cookies are completely cooled, scoop 2 Tablespoons of filling onto the flat side of a cookie, gently press another cookie on top. Repeat until all are filled.