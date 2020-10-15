White Wine Clam Sauce Over Linguine

Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package.

Drain well. Set aside.

Heat oil in same saucepan on medium heat.

Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant.

Add wine; cook and stir 1 minute.

Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir 5 minutes or until heated through.

Return pasta to saucepan; toss to coat well.

Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper and lemon wedges, if desired.