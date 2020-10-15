  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

White Wine Clam Sauce Over Linguine

October 15, 2020 | 4:33pm
Nothing to whine about here
Courtesy of McCormick

A date-night favorite, this white wine clam sauce over linguine will surely win over anyone. 

4
Servings
294
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces linguine
  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup dry white wine, such as Chardonnay
  • 2 cans (6 1/2 ounces each) chopped clams in clam juice
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Basil Leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves

Directions

Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package.

Drain well. Set aside.

Heat oil in same saucepan on medium heat.

Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant.

Add wine; cook and stir 1 minute.

Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir 5 minutes or until heated through.

Return pasta to saucepan; toss to coat well.

Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper and lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving294
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.4%
Protein20g40%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron10mg54%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.2%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium142mg3%
Sodium1234mg51%
Water19gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%
