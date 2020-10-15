October 15, 2020 | 4:33pm
A date-night favorite, this white wine clam sauce over linguine will surely win over anyone.
Courtesy of McCormick
4
Servings
294
Calories Per Serving
Ready in20 m
5 m(prepare time)
15 m(cook time)
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces linguine
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup dry white wine, such as Chardonnay
- 2 cans (6 1/2 ounces each) chopped clams in clam juice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Basil Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
Directions
Cook pasta in large saucepan as directed on package.
Drain well. Set aside.
Heat oil in same saucepan on medium heat.
Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant.
Add wine; cook and stir 1 minute.
Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir 5 minutes or until heated through.
Return pasta to saucepan; toss to coat well.
Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper and lemon wedges, if desired.
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.4%
Protein20g40%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron10mg54%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.2%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium142mg3%
Sodium1234mg51%
Water19gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%