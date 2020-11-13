West African-Style Chicken & Fennel Stew

This West-African style stew may taste like it's been cooking for hours, but all it needs is 30 minutes of cooking and 20 minutes of prep.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Notes
Easy Substitution: You may substitute 6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into quarters lengthwise, for the chicken thighs in this recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1/2 Pound boneless, skinless chicken thigh (12 thighs), cut in thirds lengthwise
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 large fennel bulb, cut in half and cut into 1/2-inch slices crosswise
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed French Onion Soup
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 can (about 15 ounces) chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley or cilantro leaves
- 2 Teaspoons grated lemon zest
Directions
Stir the cumin, paprika and red pepper in a small bowl.
Season the chicken with the cumin mixture.
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the chicken and cook until well browned, stirring occasionally.
Remove the chicken from the skillet.
Add the fennel to the skillet and cook for 10 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Stir the soup, lemon juice and chickpeas in the skillet and heat to a boil.
Return the chicken to the skillet.
Reduce the heat to low.
Cover and cook for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
Stir in the parsley and lemon zest just before serving.