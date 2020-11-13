West African-Style Chicken & Fennel Stew

Stir the cumin, paprika and red pepper in a small bowl.

Season the chicken with the cumin mixture.

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken and cook until well browned, stirring occasionally.

Remove the chicken from the skillet.

Add the fennel to the skillet and cook for 10 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Stir the soup, lemon juice and chickpeas in the skillet and heat to a boil.

Return the chicken to the skillet.

Reduce the heat to low.

Cover and cook for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Stir in the parsley and lemon zest just before serving.