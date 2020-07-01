  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Watermelon Cooler Frozen Pops

July 1, 2020 | 1:30pm
Add in your choice of fruit
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

While these recipes need to be prepared ahead of time, they're totally worth it. Start with simple syrup then add in watermelon or strawberry flavoring before freezing overnight. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
4 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
48
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Cups chopped seedless watermelon
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Strawberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors

Directions

Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

Pour syrup into blender container. Add watermelon and strawberry flavor; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.

Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving48
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Calcium3mgN/A
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Magnesium3mg1%
Phosphorus3mgN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water52gN/A
