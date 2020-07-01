Watermelon Cooler Frozen Pops

July 1, 2020 | 1:30pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
While these recipes need to be prepared ahead of time, they're totally worth it. Start with simple syrup then add in watermelon or strawberry flavoring before freezing overnight.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Cups chopped seedless watermelon
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Strawberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors
Directions
Bring water and sugar to boil in small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.
Pour syrup into blender container. Add watermelon and strawberry flavor; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds.
Freeze 4 hours or overnight or until firm.