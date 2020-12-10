Instant Pot Wassail

December 10, 2020 | 1:16pm
Aleksei Khanykov/Shutterstock
This apple cider based cocktail is the perfect drink to have on chilly winter days.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups apple cider
- 4 Cups orange juice
- 5 cinnamon sticks
- 10 garlic cloves
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 lemon zest
- 1 inch ginger peeled
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
Add orange juice, apple cider into the instant pot.
Take a mesh steamer basket and add remaining ingredients in it.
Place this basket in the instant pot.
Close the lid and set valve to sealing.
Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 10 minutes, release the pressure naturally for 10 minutes.
Open the lid, remove basket and discard its content.
Serve hot from the pot.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving124
Total Fat0.5g0.7%
Sugar23gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.8%
Vitamin C46mg51%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium20mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus31mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium357mg8%
Sodium8mgN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.7%
Water223gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%