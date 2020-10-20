  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vegan Slow Cooker Idaho Potato and Bean Mole

October 20, 2020
Plant-based food doesn't have to be boring
Vegan slow cooker Idaho potato and bean mole
Courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and Kathy Hester.

This potato-packed mole can be served over rice or in tacos or burritos. It's the perfect way to spice up your next homemade plant-based Mexican-inspired meal.

This recipe is courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and Kathy Hester.

Ready in
8 h 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 h 30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Notes

If you may be home late, add an extra 1/4 cup of water to make sure the filling doesn't burn.

Ingredients

For the chili puree

  • 2 dried ancho chili peppers
  • 2 dried guajillo chili peppers
  • 1/2 dried chipotle or mora chile pepper, optional to make it hotter
  • Water to cover chili peppers

For the sauce

  • 1 to 2 Tablespoon olive oil (or dry saute to make oil-free)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup chili cooking water (see instructions)
  • 1 bouillon cube
  • 2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1/3 Cup blanched almonds
  • 1 Ounce unsweetened dark chocolate
  • 1 Tablespoon agave nectar or maple syrup
  • 2 Teaspoons dried oregano
  • Salt, to taste

For the slow cooker ingredients

  • 4 Cups Idaho potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained (or 1 1/2 cups homemade)
  • 1 can pinto or black beans, rinsed and drained (or 1 1/2 cups homemade)

Directions

For the chili puree

Toast the chiles in a dry skillet over medium heat.

You don't want to overcook or burn them, just to dry them out a bit and cook until they become fragrant.

Let cool, then remove seeds, stem and ribs, and discard.

Place the flesh of the pepper in a small saucepan and cover with water.

Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes to reconstitute.

Take the pan off the burner and set aside for later.

For the sauce

Heat the oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat.

Once hot, add the onions and saute until translucent.

Stir in the garlic, cumin, allspice and cinnamon, and cook another two to three mintutes, until the spices become fragrant.

Use tongs or a slotted spoon to carefully remove the reconstituted peppers and put them in your blender with all of the sauce ingredients except for the salt.

Blend until smooth.

Taste, add salt and taste again.

For the slow cooker ingredients

Add the potatoes, beans and sauce ingredients to your 3 to 4-quart slow cooker.

Cook on low for seven to nine hours or on high for four hours.

