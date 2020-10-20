vegan slow cooker idaho potato and bean mole

Toast the chiles in a dry skillet over medium heat.

You don't want to overcook or burn them, just to dry them out a bit and cook until they become fragrant.

Let cool, then remove seeds, stem and ribs, and discard.

Place the flesh of the pepper in a small saucepan and cover with water.

Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes to reconstitute.

Take the pan off the burner and set aside for later.