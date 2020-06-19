Vegan Cheese Dip

June 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of House Foods
For all you vegans looking for a good alternative to cheese, here it is. This dip, which uses tofu and nutritional yeast as a cheese substitut, is a great appetizer to make at your next get together.
Recipe courtesy of House Foods
Ingredients
- 1/2 pkg. House Foods Tofu Soft
- 1 1/4 Cup potatoes, diced
- 3/4 Cups carrots, chopped
- 1/2 Cup nutritional yeast
- 7 pickled jalapeno slices
- 3 Tablespoons jalapeno pickling liquid
- 2 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- salt
- Dash of cayenne, optional
Directions
Boil the potatoes and carrots for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain and allow to cool.
Drain tofu and blot with paper towels. Place tofu, potatoes, carrots, and all remaining ingredients into the blender. Blend until smooth. Taste, and add more salt and nutritional yeast if needed.
Transfer sauce to a small saucepan. Warm over medium to medium high heat until slightly thickened and bubbly, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with cayenne, if desired. Serve warm with chips, crackers or veggies of choice.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving60
Total Fat1g1.5%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.7%
Protein7g14%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A145µg16%
Vitamin B125µg100%
Vitamin B67mg100%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Folic acid160µgN/A
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated0.2gN/A
Niacin (B3)38mg100%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium158mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)6mg100%
Sodium162mg7%
Thiamin (B1)6mg100%
Water51gN/A
Zinc2mg20%