Vegan Cheese Dip

Boil the potatoes and carrots for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain and allow to cool.

Drain tofu and blot with paper towels. Place tofu, potatoes, carrots, and all remaining ingredients into the blender. Blend until smooth. Taste, and add more salt and nutritional yeast if needed.

Transfer sauce to a small saucepan. Warm over medium to medium high heat until slightly thickened and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with cayenne, if desired. Serve warm with chips, crackers or veggies of choice.