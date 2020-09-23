ultimate leftover turkey sandwich

September 23, 2020 | 5:24pm
Put holiday leftovers to use with these easy turkey sandwiches packed with stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey and spinach too.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 16 dinner rolls
- 1 Pound sliced roast turkey
- 1 Cup prepared stuffing
- 1/2 Cup whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1 Cup baby spinach leaves
Directions
Mix mayonnaise, lemon juice and sage in small bowl.
Spread dinner rolls with mayonnaise mixture.
Divide turkey among rolls.
Top with stuffing, cranberry sauce and spinach.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving377
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Protein23g46%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A44µg5%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.2%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.6%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)106µg26%
Folic acid45µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg55%
Phosphorus207mg30%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium246mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.9%
Sodium467mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.9%
Water80gN/A
Zinc2mg19%