4.5
2 ratings

Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich

September 23, 2020 | 5:24pm
If only leftovers could last all year
Courtesy of McCormick

Put holiday leftovers to use with these easy turkey sandwiches packed with stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey and spinach too. 

Ready in
20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
377
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 16 dinner rolls
  • 1 Pound sliced roast turkey
  • 1 Cup prepared stuffing
  • 1/2 Cup whole berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 Cup baby spinach leaves

Directions

Mix mayonnaise, lemon juice and sage in small bowl.

Spread dinner rolls with mayonnaise mixture.

Divide turkey among rolls.

Top with stuffing, cranberry sauce and spinach.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving377
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Protein23g46%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A44µg5%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.2%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.6%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)106µg26%
Folic acid45µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg55%
Phosphorus207mg30%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium246mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.9%
Sodium467mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.9%
Water80gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
