Tuscan pasta

October 15, 2020 | 3:09pm
Seasonal vegetables, chunky tomato sauce and linguine collide in this zesty weeknight dinner.
Courtesy of McCormick
6
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving
Ready in40 m
15 m(prepare time)
25 m(cook time)
Ingredients
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (8 ounces) no salt added tomato sauce
- 1 Tablespoon sugar, (optional)
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Pound zucchini, sliced
- 1 package (8 ounces) sliced mushrooms
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 6 Ounces pasta, such as spaghetti or linguine
Directions
Mix tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar and seasonings in medium saucepan.
Bring to boil on medium heat.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes.
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.
Add zucchini, mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.
Stir tomato sauce into vegetables.
Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package.
Drain well.
Place pasta in serving bowl.
Add vegetable mixture; toss well.
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.6g2.8%
Protein8g15%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A43µg5%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.3%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)47µg12%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus156mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium781mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.5%
Sodium342mg14%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg72.6%
Water280gN/A
Zinc1mg10%