Tuscan pasta

Mix tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar and seasonings in medium saucepan.

Bring to boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes.

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add zucchini, mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Stir tomato sauce into vegetables.

Meanwhile, cook pasta as directed on package.

Drain well.

Place pasta in serving bowl.

Add vegetable mixture; toss well.