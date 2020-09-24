turnaround turkey and rice

September 24, 2020 | 3:06pm
Lay this simple turkey recipe with gravy and celery over a bed of white rice for an easy 25 minute meal.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 celery ribs, sliced
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 Cup cubed cooked turkey
- 1 1/2 Cup water
- 1 package McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Teaspoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
Directions
Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat.
Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender.
Stir in cooked turkey.
Mix water, Gravy Mix, milk, flour and seasoned salt.
Pour over turkey mixture; stir.
Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.
Serve over rice.