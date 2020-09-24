  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Turnaround Turkey and Rice

September 24, 2020 | 3:06pm
Last night's dinner is today's lunch
Turnaround turkey and rice

Courtesy of McCormick

Lay this simple turkey recipe with gravy and celery over a bed of white rice for an easy 25 minute meal. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes
Turkey Recipes From America’s Top Chefs

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 celery ribs, sliced
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 Cup cubed cooked turkey
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 package McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Teaspoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt

Directions

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat.

Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender.

Stir in cooked turkey.

Mix water, Gravy Mix, milk, flour and seasoned salt.

Pour over turkey mixture; stir.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.

Serve over rice.

Tags
best recipes
Gravy
Milk
Thanksgiving
Turkey
turnaround turkey and rice