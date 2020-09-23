turkey quesadillas

September 23, 2020 | 5:39pm
Season leftover turkey with thyme, paprika and other spices before stuffing between warm cooked tortillas, melty cheese, tomato and green onions.
Courtesy of McCormick
Notes
Substitute chopped cooked turkey with chopped cooked chicken if desired.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups chopped cooked turkey
- 2 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 Cup chopped tomato
- 1/4 Cup chopped green onions
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice, (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 8 flour tortillas, (8-inch)
- McCormick® Paprika
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix turkey, cheese, tomato, green onions, crushed red pepper, allspice and thyme in large bowl until well blended.
Place 4 of the tortillas on ungreased baking sheet.
Spread 1/4 of the turkey mixture evenly on each tortilla.
Top with remaining tortillas.
Lightly brush with oil.
Sprinkle with paprika, if desired.
Bake 5 to 10 minutes or just until cheese is melted.
Cut into 3-inch wedges.
Serve warm.