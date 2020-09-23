turkey quesadillas

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix turkey, cheese, tomato, green onions, crushed red pepper, allspice and thyme in large bowl until well blended.

Place 4 of the tortillas on ungreased baking sheet.

Spread 1/4 of the turkey mixture evenly on each tortilla.

Top with remaining tortillas.

Lightly brush with oil.

Sprinkle with paprika, if desired.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes or just until cheese is melted.

Cut into 3-inch wedges.

Serve warm.