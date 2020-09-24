turkey noodle casserole

September 24, 2020 | 4:28pm
For anyone not up for a tuna noodle casserole, try this turkey alternative.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 2 cans (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Cups frozen peas
- 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
- 6 Ounces (1/2 of a 12-ounce package) medium egg noodles, cooked and drained
- 2 Tablespoons plain dry bread crumbs
- 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
Directions
Stir the soup, milk, peas, turkey and noodles in a 3-quart casserole.
Stir the bread crumbs and butter in a small bowl.
Bake the turkey mixture at 400°F. for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbling.
Stir the turkey mixture.
Sprinkle with the bread crumb mixture.
Bake for 5 minutes or until the bread crumb mixture is golden brown.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving230
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein17g33%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A66µg7%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.4%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Folic acid44µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus194mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium255mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium359mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.6%
Water111gN/A
Zinc2mg16%