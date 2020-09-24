turkey noodle casserole

Stir the soup, milk, peas, turkey and noodles in a 3-quart casserole.

Stir the bread crumbs and butter in a small bowl.

Bake the turkey mixture at 400°F. for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbling.

Stir the turkey mixture.

Sprinkle with the bread crumb mixture.

Bake for 5 minutes or until the bread crumb mixture is golden brown.