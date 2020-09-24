  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey Noodle Casserole

September 24, 2020 | 4:28pm
A turkey take on a tuna noodle casserole
Turkey noodle casserole

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

For anyone not up for a tuna noodle casserole, try this turkey alternative. 

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
230
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Cups frozen peas
  • 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
  • 6 Ounces (1/2 of a 12-ounce package) medium egg noodles, cooked and drained
  • 2 Tablespoons plain dry bread crumbs
  • 1 Tablespoon butter, melted

Directions

Stir the soup, milk, peas, turkey and noodles in a 3-quart casserole. 

Stir the bread crumbs and butter in a small bowl.

Bake the turkey mixture at 400°F. for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbling. 

Stir the turkey mixture. 

Sprinkle with the bread crumb mixture.

Bake for 5 minutes or until the bread crumb mixture is golden brown.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving230
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein17g33%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A66µg7%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.4%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Folic acid44µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus194mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium255mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium359mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.6%
Water111gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
casserole
Turkey
egg noodles
bread crumbs
turkey noodle casserole