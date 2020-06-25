Recreate the Japanese Izakaya pub experience at home with these easy homemade turkey and scallion meatballs.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the red miso glaze:
- 1/4 Cup mirin
- 1/4 Cup sake
- 1/4 Cup pineapple juice
- 3 Tablespoons red miso
- 3 Tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick Ground Ginger
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
For the turkey meatball and scallion yakitori:
- 1/2 Cup panko bread crumbs
- 3 Tablespoons thinly sliced scallions (green onions), green part only
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground White Pepper
- 1 Pound ground turkey
- 1/4 Cup scallion (green onion) pieces, green and white parts (1-inch pieces)
- Six-inch bamboo skewers, soaked in water
- McCormick Gourmet Organic Toasted Sesame Seed (optional)
Directions
For the red miso glaze:
For the glaze, mix all ingredients in large bowl. Reserve 1/3 cup in bowl. Pour remaining mixture and 1/2 cup water into small saucepan. Bring to boil on medium heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes or until glaze is reduced to about 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
For the turkey meatball and scallion yakitori:
For the Meatball Yakitori, add breadcrumbs, sliced scallions and white pepper to reserved glaze in bowl; mix well. Add ground turkey; mix until blended. Form into 30 (1-inch) meatballs. Thread 2 scallion pieces with 1 meatball onto each bamboo skewer.
Spray grill lightly with no-stick cooking spray. Grill skewers over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, brushing evenly with glaze and turning often for even browning. Cook 10 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.