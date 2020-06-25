Turkey Meatball and Scallion Yakitori

For the Meatball Yakitori, add breadcrumbs, sliced scallions and white pepper to reserved glaze in bowl; mix well. Add ground turkey; mix until blended. Form into 30 (1-inch) meatballs. Thread 2 scallion pieces with 1 meatball onto each bamboo skewer.

Spray grill lightly with no-stick cooking spray. Grill skewers over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, brushing evenly with glaze and turning often for even browning. Cook 10 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.