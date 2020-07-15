Turkey Cuban Slider Sandwiches

This recipe is perfect if you have any leftover turkey. Top the sliders with Swiss cheese and pickles and serve for dinner or as an appetizer.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 8 mini sandwich buns (crusty bread preferred such as ciabatta or telera)
- 3 Tablespoons Gulden's® Yellow Mustard
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 8 slices shaved honey ham
- 2 Cups shredded cooked turkey
- 8 Vlasic® Ovals Hamburger Dill Chips
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
Directions
Cut slider buns in half horizontally if needed. Spread mustard evenly on bottom halves of buns. Top bottom halves evenly with cheese, ham, shredded turkey and pickles; close with tops of buns.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in grill pan or large skillet over medium heat. Place 4 sandwiches in skillet; place heavy skillet on top of sandwiches to press down. (Use large metal can to help weigh down skillet if needed). Heat sandwiches 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown; turn over. Heat 2 to 3 minutes more or until golden brown. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 4 sandwiches. Serve immediately.