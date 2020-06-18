  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey Burgers With Cranberry Chutney and Brie

June 18, 2020 | 4:37pm
Cranberry chutney and brie sweetens this turkey burger
Perdue

Do something different and sweeten your turkey burger with cranberry chutney and brie.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
40 m
1 m
(prepare time)
39 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
556
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For easy entertaining, serve any leftover chutney with cheese and flatbread or crackers.

Serve burgers with baked sweet potato wedges.

For easy slicing, cut Brie cheese when it's cold and let the slices come to room temperature while grilling the burgers so it melts when layered on the bun.

Ingredients

For the chutney

  • 1 Tablespoon Minced fresh ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Ground coriander
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne
  • 1 Pinch of Ground cloves
  • 3/4 Cups Orange juice
  • 12 Ounces Cranberries
  • 1/4 Red onion finely chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Ground cinammon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Ground allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Salt
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons Red wine vinegar

For the turkey patties

  • 6 Fresh ground turkey patties
  • 2 Teaspoons Poultry seasoning

Assembling the burger

  • 6 Ounces Brie Cheese
  • 6 Egg Buns
  • Spinach Leaves

Directions

For the chutney

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the red onion and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until softened. Add the cinnamon, coriander, allspice, cayenne, salt and cloves. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

Add the sugar, orange juice and red wine vinegar; bring to a boil. Stir in the cranberries and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes or until cranberries pop and the mixture has thickened.

Chill completely before serving. Chutney will continue to thicken as it cools.

 

For the turkey patties

Sprinkle both sides of each burger with poultry seasoning. Prepare the turkey burgers according to package directions.

 

Assembling the burger

To assemble, layer spinach, a burger, Brie and chutney on each bun.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving556
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar41gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol107mg36%
Protein33g66%
Carbs66g22%
Vitamin A87µg10%
Vitamin B122µg70%
Vitamin B60.8mg61.9%
Vitamin C25mg27%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.4%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium166mg17%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)52µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)113µg28%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg63%
Phosphorus344mg49%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium509mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.5%
Sodium556mg23%
Sugars, added33gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water201gN/A
Zinc4mg35%
