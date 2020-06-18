Turkey Burgers With Cranberry Chutney and Brie

Do something different and sweeten your turkey burger with cranberry chutney and brie.
Notes
For easy entertaining, serve any leftover chutney with cheese and flatbread or crackers.
Serve burgers with baked sweet potato wedges.
For easy slicing, cut Brie cheese when it's cold and let the slices come to room temperature while grilling the burgers so it melts when layered on the bun.
Ingredients
For the chutney
- 1 Tablespoon Minced fresh ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon Ground coriander
- 1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne
- 1 Pinch of Ground cloves
- 3/4 Cups Orange juice
- 12 Ounces Cranberries
- 1/4 Red onion finely chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon Ground cinammon
- 1/4 Teaspoon Ground allspice
- 1/4 Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons Red wine vinegar
For the turkey patties
- 6 Fresh ground turkey patties
- 2 Teaspoons Poultry seasoning
Assembling the burger
- 6 Ounces Brie Cheese
- 6 Egg Buns
- Spinach Leaves
Directions
For the chutney
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the red onion and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until softened. Add the cinnamon, coriander, allspice, cayenne, salt and cloves. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until fragrant.
Add the sugar, orange juice and red wine vinegar; bring to a boil. Stir in the cranberries and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes or until cranberries pop and the mixture has thickened.
Chill completely before serving. Chutney will continue to thicken as it cools.
For the turkey patties
Sprinkle both sides of each burger with poultry seasoning. Prepare the turkey burgers according to package directions.
Assembling the burger
To assemble, layer spinach, a burger, Brie and chutney on each bun.