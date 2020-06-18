Turkey Burgers With Cranberry Chutney and Brie

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the red onion and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until softened. Add the cinnamon, coriander, allspice, cayenne, salt and cloves. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

Add the sugar, orange juice and red wine vinegar; bring to a boil. Stir in the cranberries and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes or until cranberries pop and the mixture has thickened.

Chill completely before serving. Chutney will continue to thicken as it cools.