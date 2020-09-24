turkey and stuffing casserole

Toss all the excess from your holiday feast into this one easy, comfy and hearty casserole.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Notes
Serve with a salad of mixed greens, dried cranberries and walnuts with a Dijon mustard vinaigrette. For dessert serve sliced pears drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 1 1/3 Cup milk or water
- 4 Cups fresh or thawed frozen small broccoli florets (about 12 ounces)
- 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
- 3 Cups dry Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing (about 6 ounces)
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)
Directions
Heat the oven to 400°F.
While the oven is heating, spray a 2-quart casserole with vegetable cooking spray.
Stir the soup and milk in a large bowl.
Add the broccoli, turkey, stuffing and half the cheese and mix lightly.
Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the turkey mixture into the casserole.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and the broccoli is tender-crisp.
Top with the remaining cheese (the heat from the turkey mixture will melt it) and serve hot.