turkey and stuffing casserole

Heat the oven to 400°F.

While the oven is heating, spray a 2-quart casserole with vegetable cooking spray.

Stir the soup and milk in a large bowl.

Add the broccoli, turkey, stuffing and half the cheese and mix lightly.

Season with salt and pepper.

Spoon the turkey mixture into the casserole.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and the broccoli is tender-crisp.

Top with the remaining cheese (the heat from the turkey mixture will melt it) and serve hot.