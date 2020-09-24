  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey and Stuffing Casserole

September 24, 2020 | 4:12pm
One dish to use up all your Thanksgiving leftovers
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Toss all the excess from your holiday feast into this one easy, comfy and hearty casserole. 

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
349
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Serve with a salad of mixed greens, dried cranberries and walnuts with a Dijon mustard vinaigrette.  For dessert serve sliced pears drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • 1 1/3 Cup milk or water
  • 4 Cups fresh or thawed frozen small broccoli florets (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken
  • 3 Cups dry Pepperidge Farm® Herb Seasoned Stuffing (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. 

While the oven is heating, spray a 2-quart casserole with vegetable cooking spray.

Stir the soup and milk in a large bowl.

Add the broccoli, turkey, stuffing and half the cheese and mix lightly. 

Season with salt and pepper. 

Spoon the turkey mixture into the casserole.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and the broccoli is tender-crisp.

Top with the remaining cheese (the heat from the turkey mixture will melt it) and serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving349
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein25g51%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A163µg18%
Vitamin B120.9µg35.6%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.1%
Vitamin C53mg59%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium256mg26%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Folic acid23µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus328mg47%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium483mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38%
Sodium949mg40%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water181gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
